Talbot Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 5,801,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,606. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

