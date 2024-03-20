Talbot Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,973. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.