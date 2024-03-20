Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.91

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 453960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,295 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,585 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

