Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.25

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$38.57, with a volume of 5972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.

Several research firms recently commented on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.23. The stock has a market cap of C$585.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

