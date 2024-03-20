Terra Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Terra has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $613.32 million and $83.72 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 690,383,957 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

