Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,260,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,865,063. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $559.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

