Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 49,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 32,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOYB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

