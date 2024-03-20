Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 49,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOYB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

