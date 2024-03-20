Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 238,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 105,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

