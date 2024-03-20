Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 13,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 48,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

