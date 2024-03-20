Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.95

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 521930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,970 shares of company stock worth $811,069. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

