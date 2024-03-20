Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Up 11.1%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 4,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.78.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.