Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,478,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

