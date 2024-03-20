Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.11), with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.16).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.78.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,187.50%.

Insider Activity

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Tim Woodcock bought 46,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.80 ($63,668.75). 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

