United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Shares Down 0.4%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

