United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Shares Down 0.4%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 36.17%. Equities research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorporation of Alabama
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.