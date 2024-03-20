Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.35

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 186257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.