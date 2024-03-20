VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. 17,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 5,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

