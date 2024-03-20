Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 15,015,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,365,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

