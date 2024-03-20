Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,729. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

