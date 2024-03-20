Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $346.80

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $346.80 and last traded at $346.57, with a volume of 674519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $343.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

