Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.26. The stock had a trading volume of 118,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.