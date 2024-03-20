Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Boosted by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,924. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

