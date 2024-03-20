Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,682. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $234.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

