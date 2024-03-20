Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 8,366,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,587. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

