Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Velan Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.
Velan Company Profile
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.