Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $432.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.50), with a volume of 132085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.28).

Warpaint London Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £326.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,836.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.20.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.