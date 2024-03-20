Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $432.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.50), with a volume of 132085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.28).
Warpaint London Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of £326.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,836.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 393.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.20.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.