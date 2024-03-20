West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,627. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

