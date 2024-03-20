William C. Green Acquires 10,209 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,183. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.