WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.99

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 50625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 551.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 143,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $5,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $4,784,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 308.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $2,344,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

