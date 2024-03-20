WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 11805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

