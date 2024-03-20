WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $221.41 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.41 million and approximately $217.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015675 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
