Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 3,943 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xometry Trading Up 6.4 %

XMTR traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 422,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,333. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

