Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.46

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.46 ($0.03), with a volume of 1752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

