Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $558,782.95 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.1 %
ZS traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,887. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
