Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $558,782.95 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.1 %

ZS traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,887. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.