15,331 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 291,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,694. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

