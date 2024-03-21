2,020 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.35. 370,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

