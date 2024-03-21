32,771 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 313.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 227.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 779,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

APi Group Trading Up 1.9 %

APG stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 956,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.