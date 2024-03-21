38,700 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 662,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

