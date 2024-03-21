43,000 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,009. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

