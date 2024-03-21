5,435 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 69,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

