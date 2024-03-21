Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Down 0.1%

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Get Adaptive High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adaptive High Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptive High Income ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.