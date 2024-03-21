Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 5.4 %

ACET opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 240,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

