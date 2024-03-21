Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading Up 110.8%

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Free Report) shot up 110.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 412,482,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 26,896,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Stock Up 110.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18.

Advance Energy Company Profile

Advance Energy Plc operates as an upstream oil and gas production company in Indonesia and internationally. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020.

