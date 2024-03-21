Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,311. The stock has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

