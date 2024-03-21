AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 6.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 6,838,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,595,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,897.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 493,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

