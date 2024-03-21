aelf Market Cap Achieves $437.09 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $437.09 million and $10.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.