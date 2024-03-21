AES (NYSE:AES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,985,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the previous session’s volume of 8,044,499 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get AES alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.