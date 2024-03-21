Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Up 0.4%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$2.86. 9,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 2,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.67.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

