Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $331.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00113852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017819 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.