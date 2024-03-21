Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 52101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $705.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

